Jeff Fulwood inducted into hall of fame

Katherine’s Jeff Fulwood has been inducted into the road transport industry’s prestigious Shell Rimula Wall of Fame at the National Road Transport Hall of Fame in Alice Springs.
The industry awards, sponsored by Shell Rimula for the past 17 years, recognises individuals for their enduring service and positive influence on the Australian road transport community.
Jeff was among 82 inductees welcomed into the Shell Rimula Wall of Fame over the weekend and joins almost 1500 of Australia’s road transport comrades on the coveted Wall.
“It’s an honour to be inducted into the Shell Rimula Wall of Fame and I’m thrilled to be on display alongside Bertha and my 1909 Daimler Renard, which are also at the National Road Transport Hall of Fame,” Jeff said.
Jeff was born into a road transport family and started driving interstate for the family business, Jamestown Transport, at the age of 17, carting everything from general freight to 200 litre drums of honey.
At the age of 20, Jeff did his first trip up the Strezlecki in a purple Leyland truck and soon after purchased a truck of his own, an orange and purple Ford Louisville used to transport timber from Mount Gambier to Perth and Brisbane.
Jeff’s favourite memories from a life on the road include one eventful trip between Port Augusta and Alice Springs when he had 25 flat tyres, and his famed ‘Bertha’ – a green and gold W Model Kenworth, which he painted with a boxing kangaroo and a brolga flying into the sunset.
At the height of his family business, Fulwood Haulage, operated 14 prime movers and employed 30 people. In 2017, Jeff continues to work in the industry pulling road trains throughout the Northern Territory for Nighthawk Transport.
Paul Fisher, lubricants team Llader for Shell’s Licensee, presented Jeff with his award, “It’s an honour welcoming Jeff into the Shell Rimula Wall of Fame and recognising his lifetime of service.”
“These awards celebrate Australia’s road transport history and the individuals who keep Australia moving, so together with Shell Rimula, we thank Jeff for his contributions,” added Liz Martin OAM, National Road Transport Hall of Fame CEO.
The Shell Rimula Wall of Fame Ceremony was part of a three-day event (25-27 August) held in Alice Springs.
