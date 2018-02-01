Katherine Times
Thursday, 7 December 2023
Aussie Helpers urges rural people to 'let their fingers do the talking'

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
first published February 1 2018
The new mental health texting service could be useful to groups dealing with cyber-bullying and veterans managing post traumatic stress disorder, as well as rural people isolated from help.
Aussie Helpers is launching a mental health texting service on Thursday morning that it expects will be a lifesaver in rural Australia.

