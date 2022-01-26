news, local-news,

From a thong toss competition to a barbecue, Katherinites know a thing or two when it comes to celebrating Australia Day. Locals turned out in droves for the annual Australia Day celebrations at the Katherine Country club which included thong (and croc) throwing contests, and prizes for the best mullet and best dress up. Read more: A barbecue was also held for a gold coin donation to raise money for Mental Mates. Mental Mates is a Katherine-based charity founded by Dylan Lewis which trains members of the community to help people who may be at risk of suicide.

