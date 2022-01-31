news, local-news,

All remote schools in the Big Rivers region will be sent air purifiers to make classrooms more COVID safe, but they will have to start back at school without them today. As a part of the NT Government's Back to School plan to mitigate COVID risk, all Territory schools with fixed plant air-conditioning systems have been checked to see if they meet Australian Standards for fresh air intake and circulation. Remote schools without fixed air-conditioning systems, including those in the Big Rivers region, will rely instead on air purification units, with 500 being rolled out to 77 schools. However, Chief executive of the NT Department of Education Karen Weston, said remote schools would have to start the school term without them. More news: "They're on their way out now. And there will be some challenges for some communities around where there are floods and roadblocks and things like that," Ms Weston said. "But, the plan is to have them out in the first few weeks of the school term." Education Minister Lauren Moss said kids who could not attend school because of COVID would be provided with remote and online learning resources. "We do have remote learning packs. So where a student might not be attending school for for some reason around COVID whether they're in isolation when they are in lockdown, they will have those learning packs made available to them," she said. "So the Department and schools have been making sure that those are printed ready to go so that they can be distributed to families." Students in Years 7-12 will also be required to wear masks during mask mandates with younger children, especially those in Years 3-6, strongly encouraged to follow directives. All adults will wear masks except when teaching, and will practice physical distancing. There will also be an emphasis on handwashing and sanitation, as well as more opportunities for outdoor learning. Ms Moss encouraged parents to get their kids back to school despite the COVID risk. "We have lots of health advice from a range of different types of health experts who say that getting kids back to school on day one is incredibly important," she said. "That is the advice nationally. It is the advice here in the Northern Territory. It's so incredibly important that we get kids back to school." If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Katherine Times, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling your stories. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great area. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY?: Send letters to the editor or story tips to editor.kathtimes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

