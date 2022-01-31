Katherine family mourns the loss of Stephen 'Damage' Ariston

news, local-news,

Katherine's Ariston family is mourning the loss of another family member, Stephen, just weeks after the passing of his father Alex. Stephen 'Damage' Ariston, was born and raised in Katherine, but was a long-term and well-known member of the Alice Springs community when he passed away on January 20 while riding his Harley-Davison. The 46-year-old leaves behind his long-term partner and three daughters. It comes just weeks after the passing of Stephen's father, Alex, who owned Katherine's Top Didj Cultural Experience & Art Galley with his wife Petrena. A procession of motorbikes and cars will take place at 10am on Thursday February 3 at Centre Funerals in Alice Springs in Stephen's honour, with a service to take place afterwards at the Alice Springs Town Council Garden Cemetery Chapel for all who wish to attend. The service will be followed by a wake with food, soft drink, beer and wine provided at the Alice Springs Inland Dragway. More information can be found on the Facebook event.

