EOIs open for Katherine Come and Try Sports Expo

Expressions of Interest are now open for sports club in the region to attend Katherine's Come and Try Sports Expo. The annual expo will take place at The Y Katherine from 9am to 12pm on March 12 and provide an opportunity residents to learn more about the sports and activities on offer. Katherine Mayor Lis Clark said the event encourages kids to get active. "It encourages them to stay active and also to give members of the community an idea of what's available to everyone," she said. More news: Study underway on NT supply chain amid disruptions Larrimah authors 'obligated' to finish investigation NT minister tests positive for COVID-19 "Kids can have a try out and see if that's what they'd like [and] go around and ask questions of different organisations. "It gives children an option of what they would like to do for the year." Adults are also welcome to attend to check out the sports on offer in town. "There are some sporting groups that cater to adults too," Mrs Clark said. "Adults are more than welcome to come along and see what's on offer for them too." Any sporting and recreational groups interested in taking part can now register their interest on the Katherine Town Council website. It comes as the NT Government has renewed its sport voucher scheme which provide financial support for kids to participate in a chose sport, active recreation or cultural activity. Families with kids enrolled in urban schools are entitles to a $100 sport voucher per semester, and remote students will be supported through regional councils or Aboriginal corporations to undertake activities in remote communities. Children aged 0 to 5 years who are not enrolled in Transition or school are also eligible for two $100 vouchers each semester to assist in reducing the cost of participating in water safety programs. During 2021, a total of 31,200 vouchers were redeemed with more than 2378 Learn to swim vouchers used. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY?: Send letters to the editor or story tips to editor.kathtimes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

