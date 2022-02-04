news, local-news, whats on, katherine, junk, markets, comedy

Fancy trying your hand at some painting. Roar Art Designs will hold a creative workshop where you can have fun painting Daisy Cow this Saturday. All materials are supplied in the ticket price and you can bring a water bottle and snack if you want. A children's workshop to paint a bright and colourful tropical green tree frog will also be held. Katherine East Outreach Centre near Katherine Mini Mart on Grevillea Rd, February 5. Tropical Froggy, 2pm-3.30pm, suitable for children 7 plus, $30 a child. Paint a Cow 5.30pm-7pm, cost $60 a person. Book at calendly.com/roarartdesignsnt. OTHER NEWS: NT police officer to appear in Katherine Court The major fundraising event of the year for the Katherine & District Show Society committee, a trivia night fund-raiser will be held for the Katherine Show next month. Theme for the night is "Back to the bush". Be ready for trivia questions, raffles, a coin toss and more. Prize for the most and least successful table. Saturday, February 19. Doors open 6pm. Katherine Club. Tickets from www.trybooking.com/BXBAV. $120 (table of eight), $20 individuals. The Travelling Film Festival, the annual regional tour of the Sydney Film Festival, will hit town next month. Films from Australia, Romania, Spain, Japan, France and the USA. February 11 to 13. Katherine Cinemas. Tickets at www.sff.org.au/tff/program/katherine. Katherine subscription allows entry to all films at 30 per cent off regular price - $66.50 ($9.50 per film), $59.50 concession. OTHER NEWS: Push to expand broadacre cropping in the Big Rivers gathers pace If you're in Darwin at the start of next month, you should check out the new show by revered physical comedians The Umbilical Brothers. The pair take the energy of live performance and the spectacle of cinema and smash them together into a new show performed simultaneously on stage and the big screen. It's like nothing you've ever seen. February 2 to 5. Studio Theatre, Darwin Entertainment Centre. $55. Whether you like your Wiggle fresh and new or old skool, the world's favourite kids band has a show to suit your tastes. The Fruit Salad TV Big Show Tour will hit The Playhouse at the Darwin Entertainment Centre on February 12 featuring the newest line-up of Wiggles performing and all your favourite songs and including all their friends. 10am, 1pm and 4pm. $39.90. Then that evening, the OG Wiggles will hit the stage. Following their sell-out adults-only concert, Anthony Field, Murray Cook, Jeff Fatt and Greg Page are touring the country to perform their best-loved songs and cameos from the likes of Captain Feathersword, Dorothy the Dinosaur, Wags the Dog and Henry the Octopus. 8pm. $45. OTHER NEWS: Flooding prompts renewed calls for Mount Isa-Tennant Creek rail link One of Australia's most popular and acclaimed stand-up comedians, Joel Creasey presents a new hour of laughs in Basic AF. Saturday, February 5. 7.30pm. The Playhouse, Darwin Entertainment Centre. $41.30. The Wharf Revue (Jonathan Biggins, Drew Forsythe and Phillip Scott) have been joined by Amanda Bishop, setting out to sea on a journey of satirical discovery. It's all hands on deck as they navigate the dire Straits of COVID, round the Horn of Scomo, steer clear of the Cape of Pauline and get becalmed in the Nationals Bermuda Jacket Triangle. Wednesday, February 9. 7pm. The Playhouse, Darwin Entertainment Centre. $40 to $45.

