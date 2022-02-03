news, local-news,

Biosecurity Zones to slow the spread of COVID-19 across the Northern Territory and protect remote communities have been announced by the Federal Government. The government implemented the new restrictions on February 2, following a rise in COVID-19 cases across the state and seeding into remote communities. Areas around Katherine, but not the town itself, are part of the new zones, including Beswick, Barunga and Mataranka. The Northern Land council has welcomed the move, saying the "Biosecurity Zones or 'bubbles' will help slow the spread of Covid out bush and give us more time to get more people their second and third jabs". Federal Minister for Health and Aged Care, Greg Hunt said the situation required a broader public health response to supplement the Northern Territory Government's response. OTHER NEWS: "I have made a determination under section 477 of the Commonwealth Biosecurity Act 2015 to prevent a person from entering or exiting remote regional zones in the Northern Territory. This is aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19 across the Northern Territory and will be in place until the end of 17 February 2022. "This broader approach is complemented by more targeted restrictions for communities with high case numbers, namely Milikapiti, Milingimbi, Palumpa, Ampilatwatja, Elcho Island (including Galiwin'ku), Wessel Islands (including Martjanba) and Lajamanu. "These measures are based on the medical advice from the Chief Medical Officer, Professor Paul Kelly. These measures will help to contain the current outbreak by restricting entry into, and exit from, these communities." The Northern Land Council has welcomed the decision, with Chairman of the NLC, Samuel Bush-Blanasi saying "we've been getting calls for weeks now from traditional owners and community members right across the NLC area." "They want to stop people coming in from outside. These Biosecurity Zones or 'bubbles' will help slow the spread of Covid out bush and give us more time to get more people their second and third jabs. We also have to get vaccinations for our kids five years old and up. School is back and they need to be vaccinated," Mr Bush-Blanasi said. Travel both into and out of Biosecurity Zones will be restricted. People will be free to move within each Zone. Public roads, freehold land and pastoral leaseholds are excluded. "You can move around inside your own Biosecurity Zone but you can't leave it without an exemption. "This means that in Beswick and Barunga area where I am from, people will be able to travel from Beswick/Wugularr to Barunga or Bulman or Manyallaluk but not to Katherine or Mataranka. "That's the same for people in Katherine or Darwin - they won't be able to travel into one of the Biosecurity Zone areas," said Mr Bush-Blanasi. OTHER NEWS: Paul Baker added to national missing person's registry "There will be exemptions but you will need an exemption form and a negative RAT test before you travel. But not if you've got the Covid - then you will have to isolate and stay in quarantine." All essential services will be able to leave and enter under strict COVID Safe Plans so that essential services like health, police, fuel and food to communities are maintained. If people have medical or other emergencies they are automatically exempted to travel to hospital, for example, for treatment and to return. At present the Biosecurity Zones will be in place for two weeks but may be extended. The boundaries of the Biosecurity Zones may be varied - expanded or reduced - depending on the spread of Covid and progress with vaccinations and booster shots. "Nobody is safe unless you are double vaccinated with a booster," said Mr Bush-Blanasi.

