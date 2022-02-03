Man in his 80s dies from COVID in the Territory

news, local-news,

The death of a man in his 80s with COVID-19 has been reported in the Northern Territory. The man was a resident at the Old Timers Aged Care Service in Alice Springs and had underlying health conditions. He was not vaccinated. Secure NT said that he passed away yesterday and the death was officially reported to NT Health late on Wednesday night. The NT Government extended its sincere condolences to the man's family and loved ones at this sad time. OTHER NEWS: The have now been four COVID-19 related deaths recorded in the Northern Territory since the start of the pandemic. The announcement came as remote communities in Arnhem, Daly and Roper Gulf areas near Katherine have been placed in a biosecurity zone to help protect against COVID-19. The Tiwi Islands, including Bathurst and Melville islands and central areas including Barkly, Central Desert, MacDonnell are also designated biosecurity zones. Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt announced the measures, while allow movement around districts but not outside of them. The move has been welcomed by the Northern and Central lands councils, who had been calling for more action to stem the tide of COVID-19 infections in remote communities. Chairman of the Northern Land Council, Samuel Bush-Blanasi, supported the move. "We've been getting calls for weeks now from traditional owners and community members right across the NLC area," he said. "They want to stop people coming in from outside. These Biosecurity Zones or 'bubbles' will help slow the spread of Covid out bush and give us more time to get more people their second and third jabs. We also have to get vaccinations for our kids 5 years old and up. School is back and they need to be vaccinated." The Central Land Council strongly supported the biosecurity move and appealed to remote community residents to stay safe in their communities and local government wards. "We called for this circuit breaker, among other measures, to slow down the out-of-control spread of the virus in our remote communities," Central Land Council chief executive Les Turner said. He said the measures would help hospitals cope, the NT Government to get on top of the underreporting of positive cases and buy time to lift vaccination rates in the Barkly and Central Australia.

