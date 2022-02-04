New signage shows the ways for visitors to Katherine

news, local-news,

Wayfinding signage has been put in place in Katherine after the council received funding for the project. Katherine receives more than 200, 000 visitors each year, with the new signs designed to allow people to navigate their way around sites Katherine Town Council Mayor Lis Clark said that the completion of this project has delivered a contemporary wayfinding signage system that responds to the colours, character and culture of Katherine while also looking to the future of the town and region. OTHER NEWS "This project forms part of our ongoing commitment to creating an environment that attracts new business, investment, residents and visitors," she said. The wayfinding signage recently installed the CBD have been designed to help visitors who in the milder dry-season climate explore Katherine on foot. The signage is seen by council as critically important to presenting a consistent tourism experience and to retaining and guiding visitors throughout the Town. It is also an opportunity to raise awareness of the area's attractions and features and encourage people to stop and visit.

