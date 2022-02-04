Katherine locals wanted for Drought Resilience Leaders Development Program

news, local-news,

The Australian Government's Future Drought Fund Drought Resilience Leaders Program is inviting Katherine, Barkly and Greater Darwin residents contribute to the growing resilience of our communities, by participating in the Drought Resilience Leaders Development Program. Katherine, Barkly and Greater Darwin is one of 12 regions across Australia selected to take part in this fully funded program. The program will run over eight days in May and June 2022, and anyone 18 or over is encouraged to apply. The Australian Rural Leadership Foundation (ARLF) has been appointed by the Australian Government, along with key partners, to deliver the Future Drought Fund's Drought Resilience Leaders Program - an initiative designed to strengthen the future of regional leaders to support their communities through capacity building and collaboration. OTHER NEWS The Program is already well underway in the Goulburn Valley and Central West Queensland, with leadership development session about to commence in a further seven regions around Australia. The program will be tailored to address the current and future challenges of Katherine, Barkly and Greater Darwin. ARLF Chief Executive Matt Linnegar said the effects of drought could last for years. "Australians who live and work in drought impacted communities are the best people to help contribute to how we can strengthen our communities, so that we can be even more prepared for the next drought," Mr Linnegar said. "Experiencing drought and how resilience is established in our regions differs for many of us, however, the Drought Resilience Leaders Development Program will help to create leadership networks committed to further strengthening these agriculture-dependent communities." Michelle Deshong will lead the program in the Northern Territory and said the program offered a number of benefits that participants could take away from this unique experience. "It is an opportunity to connect with a broader network of likeminded people across the region that have a shared interest in keeping our families, friends and rural communities strong during the challenging times," said Ms Deshong. "The Drought Resilience Leaders Development Program is about further enhancing our personal and professional capabilities to build stronger and resilient communities in the Northern Territory whilst maintaining an optimistic spirit when the going gets tough. "At the end of this learning experience, participants will be eligible to apply for a grant of $4,000 to put their ideas into practice in their community - which is something a lot of other programs don't offer. They can also buddy up with a few others and combine those resources to deliver a joint project." The Drought Resilience Leaders Development Program will be delivered over three sessions: Session One: Self-awareness, adaptive leadership, change theory, personal and community resilience - 3 days (in person) Session Two: Climate science, problem solving, creativity, problem solving - 2 days (online) Session Three: Scenario planning, influence, network leadership - 3 days (in person) Drought Resilience Leaders Development Program participants also have the opportunity to apply for a Community Extension Grant on completion of the sessions. Applications for the Drought Resilience Leaders Development Program close on 4 March. To apply to participate, visit https://rural-leaders.org.au/programs/drought-resilience-leaders-program/ Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY?: Send letters to the editor or story tips to editor.kathtimes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/V98HfE2tBQbBkJnZeaDKMw/cfc067e0-5649-477d-bed4-06da27317546.jpeg/r1_52_1017_626_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg