NT police officer to appear in Katherine Court

A 41-year-old male Northern Territory Police Officer has been served with a Notice to Appear in Katherine Local Court next month. The officer has been charged with possess/use firearm while unlicensed, possess ammunition without permit/licence, fail to comply with storage requirements - C/D/H and two counts of possess, use or carry a prohibited weapon. The matter is under investigation by Crime Command and the Professional Standards Command. The officer will be required to appear in the Katherine Local Court on 14 March, 2022. As the matter is now before the courts, no further information will be provided by Northern Territory Police. This information was provided in accordance with the NT Police Transparency Guidelines.

