Police call for information on Katherine car fire

Northern Territory Police are calling for information in relation to a suspicious vehicle fire in the Katherine area over the weekend. At 11:47pm on Saturday, police and fire crews responded to a report of a vehicle fire at the Nanette Helder overpass, north of Katherine, and on arrival observed a small hatchback vehicle fully engulfed by flames. No one was in the vehicle at the time of the incident. Jed Farrington was the Katherine resident who reported the fire. "Me and my mates were driving out to Edith farms. As we were driving we saw what looked like a bonfire on the side of the road so we stopped to have a look," Mr Farrington said. "As we got closer we saw it was a car that had just recently been set on fire. We got the front number plate details as the front bumper was still intact/not melted, then called the fire department straight away and waited until they arrived with police." OTHER NEWS Mr Farrington said incidences like this had just started happening around Katherine. There was a car set on fire a couple of weeks ago further down the road towards Darwin, but this has only just started happening. "You don't normally see burnt cars on the side of the highway around Katherine." Police are treating the vehicle fire as suspicious, and calling for anyone with information which will assist with investigations, or motorists with dashcam travelling in the area, to contact 131 444 or report it anonymously on Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 and quote reference 9918719. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY?: Send letters to the editor or story tips to editor.kathtimes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/V98HfE2tBQbBkJnZeaDKMw/5f428fcc-6769-4c6f-b48e-5f0280c14737.jpg/r0_456_750_880_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg