A brand new $7.2 million Materials Recovery Facility for recycling will be built in Katherine following funding from Australian and Northern Territory governments. Under the Morrison Government Recycling Modernisation Fund (RMF), the two governments will invest $11 million in new recycling infrastructure ensuring more access to recycling opportunities in remote and regional areas. Federal Minister for the Environment Sussan Ley said the announcement focused on addressing the imbalance of recycling opportunities across parts of the country, with $7.2 million funding a new Materials Recovery Facility in Katherine. "The Morrison Government wants to ensure that people in the Territory have access to recycling facilities, particularly, in this case, for glass, tyres, plastic and paper." "The Katherine Materials Recovery Facility will meet the needs of areas that are currently without access to recycling facilities." Northern Territory Minister for Environment, Eva Lawler, said the NT would use the remaining funding to open a $3.8 million grants program, focusing on new recycling and recovery infrastructure. OTHER NEWS: Freight moving at a snail's pace back up to Katherine and Darwin as Stuart Highway reopens 'Blade equals gun' to lead defence case for Zachary Rolfe Police call for information on Katherine car fire Katherine locals wanted for Drought Resilience Leaders Development Program "The Territory Government is protecting the environment and creating opportunities to grow the Territory's economy by turning waste into a valuable commodity," Minister Lawler said. "Investment of $11 million in recycling infrastructure will see all levels of government, industries and community working together to transition the Territory into a circular economy. "We will create opportunities to grow local business focusing on keeping waste out of landfill and recycling our waste into valuable commodities. "This co-investment with the Commonwealth to modernise recycling infrastructure is a key initiative of the Territory's draft Circular Economy Strategy." The Assistant Minister for Waste Reduction and Environmental Management Trevor Evans said that the Australian Government is pushing to have more Territorians given access to the waste and recycling facilities enjoyed by Top End residents. "The challenge is to drive improvement without economies of scale and inevitably the solutions will involve innovative technology and carefully targeted investments," Assistant Minister Evans said. "Today's announcement will allow the Northern Territory to increase its recycling infrastructure, as it seeks to overcome the difficulties that come with a small and dispersed population affected by seasonality." The RMF is part of the Australian Government's $1 billion transformation of Australia's waste and recycling industries. The $190 million Recycling Modernisation Fund investment, along with measures to support Australia's National Waste Policy Action Plan, will create approximately 10,000 new jobs all around Australia over the next ten years. Additionally, 10 million tonnes of waste will no longer go to landfill.

