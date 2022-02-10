Two more COVID deaths recorded in NT

news, local-news,

The Northern Territory has recorded two more deaths related to COVID-19 in the last two days. Two women in their 60s with underlying health issues passed away at the Royal Darwin Hospital on February 8 and 9 respectively. There have now been seven COVID-19 related deaths recorded in the NT since the start of the pandemic. It comes as 1,161 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the Northern Territory in the 24 hours to 8pm on February 9. More news: Of these, 1,021 were positive cases from a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT). There are currently 168 patients in hospital, with 30 patients requiring oxygen. There are three patients in ICU. Among today's cases, 659 cases recorded in the Top End Region, 265 in Central Australia, 74 in the East Arnhem region, 59 in the Big Rivers region, 29 in the Barkly region and 75 are under investigation. There are currently 168 patients in hospital, with 30 patients requiring oxygen. There are three patients in ICU. The number of active cases in the NT is about 7,411. The Katherine Times has removed the paywall from our stories relating to health warnings and safety of the community in regards to the coronavirus. However, we depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/silverstone-feed-data/a3e826cd-e33e-47f0-b2ca-301684892017.jpg/r2_75_798_525_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg