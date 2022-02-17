It's the dilemma that has long plagued scientists ... do marshmallows keep your hot chocolate hot longer or are they just yummy! Year 7 at St Joseph's Catholic College have been putting this, and other pressing science questions, to the test during their classes this year.
It's the dilemma that has long plagued scientists ... do marshmallows keep your hot chocolate hot longer or are they just yummy! Year 7 at St Joseph's Catholic College have been putting this, and other pressing science questions, to the test during their classes this year.
Follow us
Ad blocker issue
Your ad blocker may be preventing you from
being able to log in or subscribe.