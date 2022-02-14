Katherine has 242 active COVID-19 cases

coronavirus,

Katherine has 242 active cases, as the Northern Territory records under 1000 new daily infections. A NT Health spokesperson has confirmed Katherine has recorded 242 active cases as of 8pm February 13, which has seen a steady increase of cases in the last week. This comes as the Northern Territory records another 757 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the state's total to 7229. Speaking at Friday's COVID press conference, NT Chief Minister Michael Gunner defended the government's handling of the Territory's escalating COVID cases. "We did everything we could to keep COVID out while Territorians got vaccinated so our systems could manage it," he said. "We never tried to deny it - we just tried to delay it. We now have widespread transmission of Omicron through the Territory, just as we expected." There were 515 cases recorded in the Top End region, 100 in Central Australia, 43 in East Arnhem, 23 in the Big Rivers region, 21 in the Barkly region and 55 are under investigation. There are currently 164 patients in hospital, with 19 patients requiring oxygen. There is one patient in ICU. To slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community and reduce the rate of transmission, the following public health measures are in place across the NT: Everyone should get tested for COVID-19 if showing symptoms. A number of NT Rapid Antigen Testing and Distribution Points have been established.

