Juror dismissed in Zachary Rolfe murder trial

The seventh day of the murder trial of NT Police officer Zachary Rolfe has faced a major delay after new information emerged that resulted in a juror being dismissed. The Darwin Supreme Court was closed by presiding Justice John Burns who said an issue with the jury had arose that needed to be addressed. The court remained closed for around 90 minutes while Counsel for the prosecution and defence left and then re-entered the court. Read more: Once the court was re-opened, Justice Burns told the court there was an "individual juror that needed to be dealt with." "I have discharged a juror from the jury and the trial will proceed with the remaining jurors," he said. "Both the accused and the Crown have accepted the assurances given by the remaining members of the jury that they can assess the issues on an unbiased basis." It is unclear why the juror was dismissed. A ballot was conducted to select a reserve juror to join the jury proper. Mr Rolfe has pleaded not guilty to the alleged murder of Yuendumu teenager Kumanjayi Walker on November 9, 2019 during an attempted arrest. He has also pleaded not guilty to two alternative lesser charges. The trial has now proceeded with the Aboriginal Community Police Officer in Yuendumu at the time of the shooting, Derek Williams, the first to give evidence.

