news, local-news, whats on, katherine, junk, markets, comedy

Help clean up Katherine on Clean Up Australia Day. Registrations will take place at Ryan Park (near the old Railway Bridge). Don't forget your hat, sunscreen and a water bottle, and you must wear closed in shoes. Katherine Town Council will supply gloves and rubbish bags. All volunteers will be entered into a draw to win some amazing prizes. Sunday, March 6. 7.30am to 11.30am. The Indigenous Marathon Foundation are recruiting for the 2022 Project squad. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders aged between 18 and 30 will be selected and trained to run a marathon and complete the IMP education program. The project not only celebrates indigenous resilience and achievement, but also produces role models for the next generation. Wednesday 23rd February. 7am. Ryans Park. The Katherine Seniors Expo 2022 will be held at the YMCA roller rink, with entertainment, exhibitors and light morning tea available. This free event is being put on by COTA Northern Territory. The call is going out for exhibitors - from stall exhibitors, activity facilitators and demonstrators, to fitness, dance or musical performers - that are relevant for seniors. For more information and to book an exhibitor space, visit www.cotant.org.au. It's back for 2022, so junkateers it's time to start your sculpture or fashion and have a shot at the prize money in Katherine Regional Arts' Junk Festival. The sustainable festival promotes ways to save the planet by reusing what we have and buying less. There will be sculptures, fashion, live music, performance and food available on the day. All sculptures must be delivered to Lindsay St on May 29 between 9am and 5pm. Junk fashion and hats will be worn on the day. June 4, Lindsay St complex, Katherine. For more information call 08 89710928. Looking for something a bit different to do with the kids? Head along to the Kumbidgee Restaurant and help them feed their fish at 5.30pm, Wednesday to Sunday. 595 Gorge Rd, Katherine The exhibition Tiwi Heroes: World War Two Encounters presented by Library and Archives NT reveals and celebrates the extraordinary contribution made by Tiwi people to the defence of Australia during World War Two. 4 Bennett St, Darwin The major fundraising event of the year for the Katherine & District Show Society committee, a trivia night fund-raiser will be held for the Katherine Show next month. Theme for the night is "Back to the bush". Be ready for trivia questions, raffles, a coin toss and more. Prize for the most and least successful table. Saturday, February 19. Doors open 6pm. Katherine Club. Tickets from www.trybooking.com/BXBAV. $120 (table of eight), $20 individuals.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/BSwX7BnknTxbB3nggEwKWy/db2ae8f9-8398-491d-8c50-57c2077f2908.jpg/r0_54_1000_619_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg