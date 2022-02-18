news, local-news,

The Hon Minister Kate Worden has witnesses the tireless efforts of the Katherine Salvation Army, after a visit to town last week. The Minister for Territory Families and Urban Housing; Minister for Disabilities; Minister for Sport and Minister for Multiciltural Affairs, Kate Worden travelled to Katherine on February 9 to discuss essential needs of the homeless and victims of domestic violence in Katherine. Salvation Army spokesperson Sally Courtney said temporary shelters, transitional housing and accommodating the needs of all people suffering from various forms of domestic violence were some of the issues discussed. OTHER NEWS: "From its accessible location in the main street of Katherine, The Salvation Army 'Hub' is a drop-in centre and community space which supports people experiencing homelessness and or at risk of homelessness," Ms Courtney said. "The Hub provides a safe environment for people to seek respite, shelter, meals, (use showers/ washing machines) and access dignity services, emotional, financial and legal support. The Hub is a 'base' for other Social Service organisations to provide this support to those who visit the Hub. "Some days, The Salvation Army team can provide meals up to 100 people and to make this possible, is the Katherine Hospital, who has been an invaluable ongoing supporter providing soup." Other programs the team provide is an Emergency Relief service for people experiencing emergency crisis situations. "With a Case Manager and two case workers, they can offer support to people who are "rough sleepers", respond to their emergency crises and support them in obtaining housing and or accommodation," Ms Courtney said. "The Salvation Army could not continue to operate this invaluable 'Hub' to the Katherine community without ongoing support from generous businesses and organisations in the area. "Donations are always welcome, if you are able to give away tin/dry food for our overnight packs, clothing and shoes for (men, women, children) swags and blankets, it would be very much appreciated." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY?: Send letters to the editor or story tips to editor.kathtimes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/V98HfE2tBQbBkJnZeaDKMw/7f601baf-82a3-4884-b477-06eb0d95c3f2.jpg/r1_92_1525_953_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg