Katherine is gearing up for this year's Junk Festival, with participants already commencing their designs. The Junk Festival was started by Katherine Regional Arts in 2013 and is continuing to reuse and recycle junk into sculptures to celebrate the 10th annual event on June 4. Katherine Regional Arts executive officer Jacinta Mooney, said the festival was held at the Lindsay Street Complex and had grown dramatically over the last decade. "The inaugural event was a gathering of about 20 people and over the years it has grown to 1700 attendees," Ms Mooney said. "The event encourages residents to repurpose, reuse and recycle junk, with an emphasis on trying to highlight how much we waste and consume and how damaging it can be to the planet. "This is a community festival. It's not just for artists, it's for anyone who would like to have a go across many sculpture categories." OTHER NEWS: Ms Mooney said the exhibition had featured more than 90 sculptures in previous years. "These include kids sculptures, robots made out of WheatBix boxes, welded pieces, pirate ships and all sorts of things," she said. "It's fun, everything is accepted and it is interesting to see the beauty in the reused pieces to create the sculpture. "It's all about reducing and reusing waste in a new way." Leading up to the festival, workshops are available for residents to take part in and draw inspiration from. Sculptures are to be submitted a week before the festival, so they can be judged and announced at the festival. The festival will also include live music and Junk Fashion competition. OTHER NEWS "Junk Fashion as really grown over the years. People make fantastic outfits and just show up on the night to compete," Ms Mooney said. "We have seen outfits made out of venetian blinds, the Katherine Times newspaper, skirts made out of coffee bags and chook food bags and even rubber tires." While encouraging the Katherine community to recycle for the festival, Ms Mooney said it would be great to have recycling all year round. "So we have encouraged to repurpose, reuse and recycle junk, and it been tricky in Katherine because recycling is not something that has been offered to us," she said. "People are always shocked that we don't have recycling here. But we have recently welcomed the state government's initiative to develop a $7.2 million recycling centre here in Katherine. "I think people here will be pleased that there is funding allocated towards recycling in Katherine, however curbside collection would also be a benefit." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY?: Send letters to the editor or story tips to editor.kathtimes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

