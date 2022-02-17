Katherine morning tea, awards mark day of people with a disability

news, local-news,

A morning tea was held at the Godinymayin Yijard Rivers Arts and Culture Centre to celebrate the International Day of People with a Disability. A crowd was on hand on Thursday to see the hard work of locals recognised with a range of awards. Katherine Town Mayor Clark said the theme for IDPwD 2021 was "Leadership and participation of persons with disabilities toward an inclusive, accessible and sustainable post-COVID-19 world". "Today's nominees and winners have each demonstrated how their leadership contributes toward the theme's goal," she said. OTHER NEWS: The Katherine Town Council event was initially scheduled for December and marks the United Nation's international day that promotes inclusiveness and recognises the achievements of people with a disability. The event's Master of Ceremonies, Deputy Mayor Kym Henderson, said the celebration was a chance to acknowledge the ongoing hard work and dedication of support workers and service providers through a very tough couple of years. "We also have the opportunity to congratulate the people living with a disability for their courage to share their journeys with us to move towards a system that has better access to services for everyone," she said. Kathy Walker (Employment Engagement Assistant in NT Friendship's EqualiTEA program), Ketina Moreen and Briony Festing, both EqualiTEA participants, presented an "Are you Okay Day" video, taught the audience sign language and explained why sign language was essential. Last year's winner, Connor McBean, was unable to attend, however he worked with Kathy Walker to produce an inspiring video that highlighted his achievements. The award winners were: The council thanked NT Friendship and Support, EqualiTEA and JMJ Disability for supporting the event. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY?: Send letters to the editor or story tips to editor.kathtimes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

