Rolfe's team not deployed to arrest Walker: Assistant Commissioner

The team of police officers who set out to arrest Kumanjayi Walker on the night he died were only deployed to provide respite for the overstretched local officers, the NT Assistant Police Commissioner has told the Zachary Rolfe murder trial. On Thursday, Assistant Commissioner Travis Wurst became the most senior police officer to give evidence at the month-long trial of Constable Rolfe, who stands charged with the alleged murder of 19-year-old Yuendumu man Kumanjayi Walker. Assistant Commissioner Wurst gave authorisation for Constable Rolfe and three other members of the Immediate Response Team (IRT), as well as a police dog and handler, to be deployed from Alice Springs to Yuendumu - about 300km away - on the evening of November 9, 2019. Another police witness, Superintendent Jody Nobbs, told the trial on Monday that he wanted the IRT to be sent because they were "highly skilled, highly trained [and] highly disciplined." However, when put to him during cross-examination by Mr Rolfe's lawyer David Edwardson QC, Assistant Commissioner Wurst said he did not agree with that description and that Superintendent Nobbs did not pass on that intention. Read more: "The IRT, no, but the patrol dog and handler fits into that capability," he told the court on Thursday. "At that point in time [when the IRT was conceived in 2015], I wouldn't suggest that was the case at all. I don't know how it had matured or what the status was [at the time of the shooting]." Assistant Commissioner Wurst said he thought the IRT were deployed, not for their skills, but because they would be the most likely to be able to go at short notice. He said he didn't understand them to have been requested to arrest Mr Walker, but to help the officers in Yuendumu who had been stretched thin following a period of community unrest. "I wasn't deploying the IRT as the IRT, I was deploying officers to support the police at Yuendumu for a respite," he said. "It was not, in my view, a high-risk deployment. It was a deployment to provide general support to police officers in Yuendumu." Previous police witnesses have told the court they deemed the deployment to be high-risk because of an incident three days before the shooting, whenMr Walker ran at two officers with an axe as they tried to arrest him for breaching a court order. Mr Walker had fled a residential rehab in Alice Springs to travel to Yuendumu to attend the funeral of his great-uncle, which took place on the day of the shooting. The officers backed away, allowing Mr Walker to flee, but body-worn camera footage of the incident was widely shared among Alice Springs police officers, including the accused. The court also heard from a number of Mr Walker's relatives in Yuendumu, as well as people who happened to be in the community on the night of the shooting. Mr Walker's aunt, Louanna Williams, told the court she spoke with her nephew in the days between "the axe incident" and his death. "He told me about the incident that happened, that he came out with an axe, but he never meant to hurt anybody there," Ms Williams told the court. "He wanted to be arrested after the funeral...he knew that he was in trouble." Ms Williams said her nephew also denied being involved in a spate of break-ins that lead to all of the local health staff leaving the community on the day of the shooting, contradicting evidence given by IRT officer Constable James Kirstenfeldt on Tuesday that Mr Walker was the ringleader. Mr Rolfe shot Mr Walker three times in the chest during an attempted arrest, in response to Mr Walker jabbing him in the arm with a pair of surgical scissors. He has pleaded not guilty to murder and two alternative lesser charges. The trial continues.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/137147907/f4565696-edd2-4fb6-8f05-1c07957f087b.jpg/r7_52_2890_1681_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg