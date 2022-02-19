'It's taken 80 years': Granddaughter of bombing victim gives first ever Welcome to Country

news, local-news,

Larrakia Edler Aunty Bilawara Lee, whose grandfather lost his life in the Bombing of Darwin, gave the first ever Welcome to Country at the event's 80th annual anniversary service. On the morning of February 19, 1942, Aunty Bilawara's grandfather, John Roque Cubillo, was working as a wharfie to help offload the Neptuna, despite it being his day off. "Because he had a wife and nine kids he took on somebody else's shift," she said. "And this bomb hits, he was on the ship. Read more: "It was such a massive explosion, we never did find his body." Aunty Bilawara said her grandfather's wife and kids, including her mother, were in Katherine at the time of the bombing. "My mom was small, she was a young teenager. Yeah, so his wife and nine kids were trapped out of Darwin," she said. "It took quite some time to get back because the government did bring them back, they had to try and make money to bring themselves back." She said her grandmother, Mary Lee, didn't learn what had happened to her husband, who had a mix of Chinese, Japanese and Aboriginal heritage, for months. Aunty Bilawara said the anniversary was extremely important to her and her family, especially as Larrakia people. "I've got nine brothers and five sisters. The rest of them are all down at the wharf where he actually died. And I came up to do this [the Welcome to the Country]." "This is the first year they've ever done a Welcome to Country, it's taken 80 years."

