Katherine Town Council is calling for sport and community groups to feature at this year's Come and Try Sports Expo. The annual expo will take place at The Y Katherine from 9am to 12pm on March 12 and provide an opportunity for residents to learn more about the sports and activities on offer in the region. Katherine Town Council Mayor Lis Clark said whether residents wanted to play, volunteer or umpire, there was something for everyone. "Sporting groups and businesses are able to promote themselves to new/current residents who may wish to sign up and take part," Cr Clark said. "The event is a bit of fun and usually aimed at youth, some stalls will hold small games/demonstrations for people to get involved with. There are also sport related raffle prizes given out, to enter individuals just have to visit each stall. "The event is always really well attended and is a great way to showcase sports on offer in Katherine all in one place especially for new residents of Katherine who may not know how much is on offer." READ MORE: Cr Clark said the event had been well attended in past years and Council expected similar numbers this year. "This year we currently have 20 stalls confirmed. Expressions of Interest are still open so this number is likely to increase. In 2021 the Expo had 26 stalls," she said. We usually expect to see anywhere between 300 - 400 come and go throughout the morning." Expressions of Interest are received through the website or through a PDF form which has been sent out to sporting clubs and organisations in Katherine. Expressions of Interest are open until the February 27. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY?: Send letters to the editor or story tips to editor.kathtimes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

