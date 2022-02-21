Last chance to nominate sporting heroes for Territory awards

news, local-news,

The Northern Territory Sports Awards are back in 2022, with a new category recognising sporting achievements. Residents across the Northern Territory have until Friday March 2 to nominate a fellow Territorian for their sporting achievements as a player, coach, official or volunteer. The awards includes 12 categories and will be announced in Darwin in May. Categories range from Sportsperson of the Year, Team of the Year, Coach of the Year and Volunteer of the Year. The 2022 awards will also include the inaugural Karen Schneider Sports Medicine Australia Safer Sport award. This will honour the memory of the late Ms Karen Schneider, a qualified sports physiotherapist who spent many years volunteering at sporting events to ensure that sport was safe for participants. She also volunteered her time to drive important changes to policies and procedures to keep athletes safe. READ MORE: Minister for Sport, Kate Worden, said she was proud to acknowledge sporting heroes across the Territory. "Territorians love their sport, and I am happy we will once again have the opportunity to acknowledge our sporting heroes, both at the forefront and those working behind the scenes as officials and volunteers," she said. "Our award categories ensure all sports have the opportunity to nominate, as the awards are focused on Territory-based competitions in 2021 due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. "The addition of the Karen Schneider Sports Medicine Australia Safer Sport award is in honour and memory of Karen Schneider who was an exceptional Territorian. "I hope Territorians will get behind the awards and go online to nominate worthy recipients." In past years, Katherine has seen its share of sporting heroes recognised with Matt King presented the 2007 Junior Sportsperson of the Year (cycling), Kia King awarded 2008 Junior Sportsperson of the Year (swimming) and Shelley Nitschke presented 2011 Sportsperson of the Year (cricket). For more information and to nominate, visit ntsportsawards.nt.gov.au http://www.ntsportsawards.nt.gov.au Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY?: Send letters to the editor or story tips to editor.kathtimes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/V98HfE2tBQbBkJnZeaDKMw/e0508a37-b9d5-4387-8df1-c7ee59c350fa.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg