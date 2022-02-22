news, national,

Kumanjayi Walker would have been unable to seriously injure NT cop Zachary Rolfe or his partner with the scissors he was holding when he was shot for the second and third time, a court has heard. Senior forensic pathologist at the Royal Darwin Hospital Dr Marianne Tiemensma conducted the autopsy of Mr Walker's body three days after he was allegedly murdered by Constable Rolfe, who shot him three times in the chest during an attempted arrest in the remote community of Yuendumu in November 2019. Constable Rolfe has pleaded not guilty to murder, as well as two alternative lesser charges, over the firing of the second and third shots. The first shot is seen as legally justified. Dr Tiemensma told the murder trial on Tuesday she had watched the body worn-camera footage from Constable Rolfe and his partner, Remote Sergeant Adam Eberl, of the shooting numerous times, breaking it down frame by frame, before giving her evidence. Constable Rolfe fired the first shot after Mr Walker stabbed him in the shoulder with a pair of scissors, and fired the further two shots after Mr Walker was wrestled to the floor by Sergeant Eberl. She told the court she did not believe Mr Walker was capable of using the scissors to seriously harm either officer when the second and third shots were fired. "Within seconds, he's partially restrained with Eberl moving in behind him, grabbing him around his right shoulder and neck," Dr Tiemensma said. "He starts to move Kumanjayi over to the mattress where he's placed on his right side and he's holding the scissors in his right hand, so there's decreased movement of his right upper limb because of the positioning. On top of the positioning, his own body weight is lying on his arm and Eberl is applying his body weight on top of Kumanjayi. "I don't think he would have been able to generate enough force to overcome all the resistance." Dr Tiemensma described the scissors, of which she had been sent a photo, as blunt, especially when used with the blades closed. She said she believed this was the case as Mr Walker did not have any injuries to his hands. She said the puncture wound on Constable Rolfe's shoulder demonstrated this. "It's not a clear cut; it's a laceration. It's [the scissors are] not cutting, it's pushing and tearing." READ MORE: In cross-examination, Constable Rolfe's lawyer David Edwardson QC pointed out that Dr Tiemensma had not seen the actual scissors before writing her report. "How do you determine whether they're sharp or not from those photographs?" Mr Edwardson asked. She replied, "Because you can see." "I agree with you, it would be better to examine it in its actual physical state, which I've done. And that only confirmed what I've written in my report." Mr Edwardson also referred to an email between Dr Tiemensma and a detective on the case. In it, she told the detective it would not be appropriate for her to provide an opinion on the injuries sustained by Constable Rolfe and Sergeant Eberl as she conducted the autopsy and may be accused of bias. Sergeant Eberl, who was deployed to Yuendumu with Constable Rolfe to arrest Mr Walker on the evening of the shooting, also took the witness stand on Tuesday. During questioning from Crown prosecutor Philip Strickland SC, Sergeant Eberl said he and Constable Rolfe had watched body worn footage of an incident that had taken place three days before the shooting, where Mr Walker ran at two officers with an axe in order to avoid arrest. "Did you have a discussion about what you saw on the footage with Zach Rolfe?" Mr Strickland asked. "I think basically all I discussed was ... that I was surprised that they didn't use a firearm in that incident." The court has previously heard from various witnesses that NT police officers are trained to use their guns if presented with an edged weapon. Constable Eberl's evidence will continue on Wednesday. READ MORE:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3BUUzmFAhrhLyX9rFCubPq5/2435177d-1976-48c7-9d5f-1bcc98160534.jpg/r5_0_1915_1079_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg