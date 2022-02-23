Katherine has 187 active COVID-19 cases

news, local-news,

Katherine has 187 active cases, as the Northern Territory records under 900 new daily infections. A NT Health spokesperson has confirmed Katherine has recorded 187 active cases as of 8pm February 20, which has seen a decrease increase of cases in the last week. This comes as the Northern Territory records another 864 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the state's total to 5,513 active cases. There were 402 cases recorded in the Top End region, 113 in Central Australia, 188 in East Arnhem, 36 in the Big Rivers region, 34 in the Barkly region and 91 are under investigation, in the last 24 hours. There are currently 131 patients in hospital, with 11 patients requiring oxygen. There are four patients in ICU. Public health measures To slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community and reduce the rate of transmission, the following public health measures are in place across the NT: COVID-19 testing Everyone should get tested for COVID-19 if showing symptoms. A number of NT Rapid Antigen Testing and Distribution Points have been established. To reduce the risk of COVID-19 spreading in our communities, it is important for everyone to follow all health directions:

