Where does Tim David stand in the all-time IPL contract list?

Australian-born Singapore international cricketer Tim David was the big surprise from the 2022 IPL Auction. The man delisted by Western Australia and overlooked by Australia topped the list of Aussie earners in the mega auction.
While the likes of Josh Hazlewood ($1.44 million), Pat Cummins ($1.35 million), Mitch Marsh ($1.2 million) and David Warner ($1.16 million) all got big contracts in the 2022 auction, David surpassed them all.
Having starred once again for the Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash League, David was snapped up for $1.53 million by the Mumbai Indians after a hot bidding war for the big-hitting all-rounder.
He needs no introduction for those who follow the global T20 leagues. A regular six-hitter and a more than occasional spinner, he ticks a lot of boxes. That the amount paid was the highest Mumbai Indians paid for an overseas player says it all. But where does it sit in the all-time list and against some of those bought in the 2022 auction?
A look back at some of the biggest IPL contracts of all time - not just for the sheer amount being doled out but also for the impact.
Virat Kohli - RCB 2021 - $3.36 million
One of the biggest superstars of the Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kohli has been with the team from its inception. He remains one of the biggest bets for the team, while his salary in 2018 when he was paid INR 17 crore per year was the highest in a single IPL season.
KL Rahul - Lucknow Super Giants 2022 - $3.36 million
After four seasons with Punjab Kings, the last two as their captain, KL Rahul parted ways before the 2022 players' auction. One of the new franchises, Lucknow Super Giants, drafted him as their captain for a princely sum of INR 17 crore making him the joint-highest paid cricketer alongside Kohli.
Chris Morris - RR 2021 - $3.08 million
South Africa boast some of the best all-rounders, but not many will take Chris Morris' name at the top of that list. However, the 2021 IPL auction had a surprise for us all as the pace-bowling all-rounder was bought by Rajasthan Royals for INR 16.25 crore. It's another matter that he had a forgettable season.
Pat Cummins - KKR 2021 - $2.94 million
Even before he was appointed captain of the Australian team, Cummins was a big draw in the IPL. He was picked up for a whopping INR 15.5 crore in 2020 by the Kolkata Knight Riders. Plenty of money was punted on Cummins from these shores too, including at bookmaker Ladbrokes where IPL punting is intense.
Ishan Kishan - MI 2022 - $2.83 million
When Mumbai kept raising the paddle in the 2022 IPL auction to buy back their keeper Ishan Kishan, everyone was surprised. The price kept rocketing and, in the end, the diminutive keeper was picked up for INR 15.25 crore, the most in the franchise history.
Yuvraj Singh - DD 2015 - $2.80 million
The original superstar of Indian T20 cricket, Yuvraj Singh smashed a lot of records in the IPL. One of those was bagging a deal of INR 15 crore in 2015 by Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals).
Ben Stokes - Rising Pune Supergiants 2017 - $2.66 million
It is an open secret that IPL franchises love all-rounders and so it was no surprise that the England star was picked up by Rising Pune Supergiants (now defunct) for a handsome amount of INR 14.5 crore in 2017. The following year he was bought by Rajasthan Royals in another whopping deal for INR 12.5 crore.
Deepak Chahar - CSK 2022 - $2.59 million
The swinging sensation of Chennai Super Kings Deepak Chahar was bought back by the franchise from the auction, but not before bidding INR 14 crore. That he will earn more than MS Dhoni (who chose to cut his salary down to help the franchise) makes it even more interesting.
Shreyas Iyer - KKR 2022 - $2.24 million
Shreyas Iyer earned a package of INR 12.25 crore from the 2022 auction. Only Ishan Kishan and Deepak Chahar surpassed the amount Kolkata Knight Riders dished out for this Indian star.
Avesh Khan - Lucknow Super Giants 2022 - $1.85 million
Avesh Khan had a very impressive last couple of seasons with Delhi Capitals but even he wouldn't have dreamt of a stupendous auction. The 2022 player auction saw Lucknow Super Giants shell out INR 10 crore for the Indian pacer, the most for an uncapped Indian in the history of the competition.
