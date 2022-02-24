Three more people die from COVID in the NT

news, local-news,

The NT has recorded three more COVID deaths. According to the Department of Chief Minister and Cabinet, a man in his 70s, a man in his 60s and a woman in her 60s passed away in hospital with COVID-19. The man in his 70s was from Darwin, the man in his 60s was from a remote community of WA but passed away in Darwin and the woman in her 60s was from a remote community in Central Australia. More news: All three people had underlying health conditions. The two people in their sixties passed away last week but were only confirmed as being COVID-19 related deaths this morning. The Northern Territory is today reporting three deaths of people with COVID-19. There have now been 19 COVID-19 related deaths recorded in the NT since the start of the pandemic. There were 757 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in the NT in the 24 hours to 8pm on February 23, with 34 of them being in the Big Rivers region. There were 458 cases recorded in the Top End region, 142 in Central Australia, 39 in East Arnhem, 28 in the Barkly region and 56 are under investigation. There are currently 108 patients in hospital, with 23 patients requiring oxygen. There are seven patients in ICU. The number of active cases in the NT is about 5,275. The Katherine Times has removed the paywall from our stories relating to health warnings and safety of the community in regards to the coronavirus. However, we depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

