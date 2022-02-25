NT cyclone to develop today and track towards Darwin

news, local-news,

The Northern Territory is actively watching a low in the Timor Sea, that could develop into a tropical cyclone today. The low is located 329 kilometres west of Darwin and is predicted to develop into a tropical cyclone this evening (February 25), before tracking east towards Darwin over the weekend. The low is slow moving, sustaining winds near the centre of 55 kilometres and hour with wind gust to 85 kilometres per hour. Bureau of Meteorology NT manager Shenagh Gamble said the longer term movement of the developing cyclone was uncertain. READ MORE: "There is a lot of uncertainty about the likely strength and path of the storm in the coming days," Ms Gamble said. "If it does develop into a cyclone and takes a more south-easterly track towards Darwin, the Darwin community could expect to experience gale force winds sometime over the weekend. "If the system does cross the coast around Darwin, we would expect that it would be sometime later on Saturday, possibly into Sunday morning." Heavy rainfall may develop over the Tiwi Islands and western parts of the Daly District during Friday and continue Saturday as the low intensifies. If the low takes a more southwest track then heavy rainfall could develop over northern parts of the Kimberley during Saturday. NTES advises communities under Watch to prepare now for a cyclone, monitor conditions and stay informed. Information on preparing for cyclones can be found at https://securent.nt.gov.au/ DFES-State Emergency Service advises that there are no community alerts at present. People in the north Kimberley are advised to stay up to date with weather forecasts and warnings.

