Wrap up: Week three of the Zachary Rolfe murder trial

The trial of NT cop Zachary Rolfe, who stands charged with murdering Aboriginal teenager Kumanjayi Walker, has finished its third week. This week heavily features expert witnesses such as doctors, forensic pathologists and biomechanics gurus, with the exception of perhaps one of the most highly-anticipated witnesses of the trial so far: Constable Rolfe's police partner at the time of the shooting, Adam Eberl. If you haven't been following along this week, here is what you missed. And, if you need a reminder of the general background of the case, have a read of the week one wrap-up. Specialist intensive care physician and combat surgeon Dr Michael Reade shone a light on the disparity in health care between people living in the cities and people living in the bush. During his testimony, the court heard that the lack of medical care in Yuendumu at that time was a contributing factor to Mr Walker's death after being shot. Read more: The court had previously heard that a spate of break-ins at the local nurses quarters resulted in them all being sent away as a safety precaution, meaning the closest medical care on the night Mr Walker was shot was at least 45 minutes drive away in Yuelamu. Dr Reade said the police on the ground did as much as they could have been expected to do given the training and equipment they had, but he said if the nurses had been there, they could have done more. "They would've been able to provide some lower level of support for his breathing, a lower level of support for his circulation," he said. "Had they been there, had they been applied, that could have delayed his death for a retrieval team to arrive [to take Mr Walker to hospital]. But I can't provide any certainty over that." Dr Reade said what Mr Walker really needed was urgent "damage control surgery" in hospital, the nearest one being more than 300km away in Alice Springs. He said if the shooting had taken place closer to a city, things may have turned out very differently. "Had he been shot within metres of me here at the Royal Brisbane Hospital, I think his chances of survival would have been extremely high," he said. "I think as you progressively degrade the medical care that's available, both pre-hospital and then the time to that damage-control surgery, the chance of survival progressively diminishes. "And that, regrettably, is a reality for much of rural Australia." The NT's forensic pathologist, Marianne Tiemensma, who conducted the autopsy on Mr Walker's body, was a key witness for the prosecution this week. She went through the details of the autopsy report, which found Mr Walker's death was most likely caused by one of the three gunshots that passed through his lung, spleen and liver. She said he died from a combination of blood loss and respiratory failure. She also provided an expert opinion on the shooting itself, as well as the scissors Mr Walker used to stab Constable Rolfe in the shoulder before the first of three shots was fired. It is the second and third shots that are the subject of the murder charge, with the first being seen as legally justified. She told the court she did not believe Mr Walker was capable of using the scissors to seriously harm either officer when the second and third shots were fired. "Within seconds, he's partially restrained with Eberl moving in behind him, grabbing him around his right shoulder and neck," Dr Tiemensma said. "He starts to move Kumanjayi over to the mattress where he's placed on his right side and he's holding the scissors in his right hand, so there's decreased movement of his right upper limb because of the positioning. On top of the positioning, his own body weight is lying on his arm and Eberl is applying his body weight on top of Kumanjayi. "I don't think he would have been able to generate enough force to overcome all the resistance." She also described the scissors, of which she had been sent a photo, as blunt, especially when used with the blades closed. She said she believed this was the case as Mr Walker did not have any injuries to his hands. In cross-examination, Constable Rolfe's lawyer David Edwardson QC referred to an email between Dr Tiemensma and a detective on the case. In it, she told the detective it would not be appropriate for her to provide an opinion on the injuries sustained by Constable Rolfe and Sergeant Eberl as she conducted the autopsy and may be accused of bias. Remote Sergeant Adam Eberl was the officer by Constable Rolfe's side at the time of the shooting in Yuendumu on November 9, 2019. And the jury finally heard his retelling of the events of that night this week. The court heard that as soon as Mr Walker began to resist arrest, Sergeant Eberl struck him to the face and grabbed him from behind pulling him down, pinning him to the floor. At this stage, Sergeant Eberl said he didn't realise Mr Walker was holding scissors specifically but that at "some point" he saw something pointy in his hands. He said Mr Walker's arm was pinned underneath his body, but that he continued to resist arrest the whole time. In fact, he said he didn't even realise Mr Walker had been shot until after the fact. The defence case, the court has heard, was that Constable Rolfe fired the second and third shots in defence of Sergeant Eberl as he and Mr Walker scuffled on a mattress. However, when asked by Crown prosecutor Philip Strickland SC why he didn't draw his own Glock at that time, he said it was because Mr Walker's right arm "wasn't trying to stab me at that time". The role of the Immediate Response Team, or IRT - of which Constable Rolfe was a member when he was deployed to Yuendumu that night - was closely examined when Sergeant Lee Bauwens took the stand. Sergeant Bauwens led and helped create the response team, but was not the officer who deployed them on this occasion as he was on medical leave at the time. He told the court the team's primary role was to "cordon and contain'' a potential offender outside a house and wait for the specialist Territory Response Group to arrive. During cross-examination by Constable Rolfe's lawyer, David Edwardson QC, Sergeant Bauwens said it was not always possible to wait for the response group, meaning the response team was able to take what's called an "Immediate Emergency Action". "If, within the situation we are controlling, if a life-threatening situation would occur within that situation, we are authorised to enter, identify, challenge and - and form an arrest of an offender and save the lives of the person within the stronghold," he said. However, Sergeant Bauwens said the response team could plan to enter a house to make an arrest. "We can only respond to an incident ... we cannot plan to go in there on our own accord. We have to wait for an emergency to develop." The team also needs to be on a "high-risk" deployment, which it was not at the time of the shooting. Constable Rolfe and his partner, Remote Sergeant Eberl, entered the house Mr Walker was in about 7.20pm, roughly 15 minutes after they had been deployed, on information from a community member he might be there. By 7.23pm, Constable Rolfe had shot Mr Walker three times after Mr Walker stabbed him in the shoulder with a pair of scissors in an attempt to avoid arrest. The court heard earlier in the trial that the Officer in Charge in Yuendumu, Sergeant Julie Frost, had instructed the response team members to conduct general patrols and gather intelligence on Mr Walker's whereabouts before helping a local police officer with his arrest at 5am the next day. Sergeant Bauwens, however, agreed with Mr Edwardson that Mr Walker was deemed a "high-risk" offender because of an incident three days before where Mr Walker had avoided arrest by running at two police officers with an axe. Mr Edwardson asked, "So even though it was a general duties, or general support deployment, it was a general support deployment to arrest a high-risk target?" Sergeant Bauwens replied, "Correct." Mr Strickland said on Friday that he has three witnesses to go, and expects to finish the prosecution evidence on Tuesday. It is unclear at this stage whether the defence will call any of its own witnesses before closing addresses.

