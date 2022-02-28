Katherine has 199 active COVID-19 cases

coronavirus,

Katherine has almost 200 active COVID-19 cases, as the Northern Territory records under 400 new daily infections. A NT Health spokesperson has confirmed Katherine has recorded 199 active cases as of 8pm February 27, which has seen an increase of cases in the last week. This comes as the Northern Territory records another 392 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the state's total to 4,397 active cases. There were 270 cases recorded in the Top End region, 64 in Central Australia, 15 in East Arnhem, 11 in the Big Rivers region, four in the Barkly region and 28 are under investigation. There are currently 96 patients in hospital, with 17 patients requiring oxygen. There are four patients in ICU. Public health measures To slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community and reduce the rate of transmission, the following public health measures are in place across the NT: COVID-19 vaccination It's important everyone aged 16 years and over has their booster dose. Three doses of the vaccine significantly reduces your risk of getting really sick from COVID-19 and will help to protect you against any future strains of the virus. You can have your booster, three months after your second dose. If you have had COVID-19, you can get vaccinated as soon as you have recovered. Protect your children against COVID-19 by getting them vaccinated. All children aged five years and over should get the COVID-19 vaccine. The COVID-19 vaccine is available at NT Health Vaccination Centres, participating GP clinics, respiratory clinics and Aboriginal health clinics. Book online or call the COVID-19 Hotline on 1800 490 484. COVID-19 testing Everyone should get tested for COVID-19 if showing symptoms. A number of NT Rapid Antigen Testing and Distribution Points have been established. To reduce the risk of COVID-19 spreading in our communities, it is important for everyone to follow all health directions:

