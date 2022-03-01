Ex-Tropical Cyclone Anika to redevelop into category two and track west

news, local-news,

Ex-Tropical Cyclone Anika is expected to redevelop off the west Kimberley coast before making landfall again on Thursday. The tropical low that was originally predicted to track towards Darwin is now heading west and is predicted to redevelop into a category two cyclone before impacting the east Pilbara. The tropical low is currently located 230 kilometres northeast of Broome, moving southwest at 10 kilometres per hour, with wind gusts of up to 95 kilometres per hour. The Bureau of Meteorology said the forecast path shown above was the Bureau's best estimate of the cyclone's future movement and intensity. READ MORE: "There is always some uncertainty associated with tropical cyclone forecasting and the grey zone indicates the range of likely tracks of the cyclone centre. "Due to the uncertainty in the future movement, the indicated winds will almost certainly extend to regions outside the rings on this map. The extent of the warning and watch zones reflects this."

