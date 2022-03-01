news, local-news,

The Northern Territory has reported 565 new COVID-19 cases along with a fall in the number of people in hospital with the virus. SecureNT says there are 86 people in hospital including four in intensive care. The number is down from 96 on Monday. More news: $2M Federal boost to allied health student training in Katherine Of the new cases; 70 were recorded in the Big Rivers region, 339 were in the Top End, 109 were in Central Australia, 19 were in East Arnhem, 14 were in the Barkly region and 14 are under investigation. Active cases across the Territory stand at 4243. Australian Associated Press The Katherine Times has removed the paywall from our stories relating to health warnings and safety of the community in regards to the coronavirus. However, we depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/UWYHFAEKnbyAmcM9MqQVJE/23c0294f-c177-4d82-b172-8b53db9d2c58.jpg/r6_124_3987_2373_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg