NRL to host free referee workshop in Katherine

National Rugby League will host a free referee training workshop in Katherine this month to attract more officials to the sport. The Katherine workshop is one of three held across the Territory, including Darwin, Alice Springs and Katherine on March 27 at St Joseph's School from 10am-1pm. NT NRL Referee Development and Community Programs Officer Sam Peterkin said Katherine was one of the key areas of Rugby League within the NT. "More referees ensures a greater standard of officiating across the board, and allows for the game to continually grow and develop," Mr Peterkin said. "It also allows for participants to see the game from a unique perspective, while earning some cash and keeping fit. "Alice Springs, Darwin and Katherine are key growth areas for the game in the Territory, and we want to make sure they are properly serviced and can produce officials of a high standard." Mr Peterkin said NRL NT usually hosts one refereeing clinic a year in Katherine. READ MORE: "If there is enough interest we are more than happy to facilitate extra courses to meet demand," he said. "For a regional hub like Katherine, where there are several sporting options available to residents, we do manage to garner decent interest in all of our NRL activities and clinics. "The course is open to as many people as possible, the response so far has been great. The more referees in the game the better!" The clinic will also feature some stars of the sport. "Former NRL players Alan Tongue, Jeremy Latimore and Luke Lewis will be coming along with myself to teach the students the value of using Rugby League as a mechanism to build strong relationships and communities," Mr Peterkin said. NRL also has many other events coming up in Katherine. READ MORE: "The Katherine area is one of our key localities for the growth of Rugby League. We have the "Roads to Regions" program coming to Katherine Primary Schools from the 26th-29th April," Mr Peterkin said. "We also have the Luke Kelly Cup on Thursday 5th May for all under 12's (grade 5/6) school teams in the area. "Later in the year, we provide officials for the Tindal RAAF Rugby League charity match. "It's very important to the NRL NT that we continue to support and facilitate the growth of the game in the Katherine region." If you're interested in taking part in the referee clinic, the registration period lasts right up until the day of the course. If anyone would like to register for the referees course, please send an email to speterkin@nrl.com.au

