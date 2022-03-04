Nanna Nangala Fejo, named in Stolen Generations apology, remembered at memorial service

news, local-news,

The life of Nanna Nangala Fejo, whose story was central to Kevin Rudd's National Apology to the Stolen Generations, has been remembered at a memorial service today. A proud Warumungu woman from Darwin and Tennant Creek, leaders and institutions from across the Northern Territory and the country have offered their condolences and paid tribute to Nanna Nangala who passed away last week at age 91. "I offer my sincerest condolences to the family of Nanna Nangala Fejo, a kind and gentle soul whose strength contributed immensely to the nation's healing," Minister for Indigenous Australian Ken Wyatt said in a statement. More news: "Her story became emblematic of the Stolen Generations in 2008 when then-Prime Minister Kevin Rudd featured Nanna Nangala in the Apology to Australia's Indigenous Peoples." Nanna Nangala was removed from her family just outside Tennant Creek by Commonwealth authorities at only four years old and taken to Alice Springs. She was then moved to a range of places around the NT and Australia before being brought back to Darwin to train as a domestic worker. She never saw her mother again. Nanna Nangala then dedicated her life to telling the story of the Stolen Generations and working to keep Aboriginal children with their families. She was given the Australian Medical Association's Best Individual Contribution to Healthcare in Australia Award in 1998 for her Strong Women, Strong Babies, Strong Culture program. "Her experiences gave her a resolve to help those around her and improve the lives of all Aboriginal people," Mr Wyatt said. "Her energy and focus left a strong impact on her children and grandchildren, who are similarly very active in their contributions to communities in the Northern Territory and across Australia. "Through the bravery of people like Nanna Nangala Fejo, all Australians are able to better understand the devastating and traumatic impacts of child removal policies." Flinders University released a statement on Friday, expressing their condolences to the Fejo family who are "important to the very fabric" of the university. "We especially express our heartfelt respect to her children, who continue in Nanna Fejo's footsteps in their commitment to health and cultural leadership," the statement reads. "Uncle Richard Fejo Senior has shared his expertise as a cultural educator in our College of Medicine and Public Health since 2020 and is deeply valued as Senior Elder-On-Campus on Larrakia Country with Poche SA+NT at our Darwin campus. "Dr Aleeta Fejo is a Flinders Alumna who studied medicine. Meanwhile, her second eldest child Dr Christine Fejo-King received a Doctor of Philosophy from ACU." Richard Senior Fejo, who is one of 11 of Nanna Nangala's children, shared a tribute to his mother on social media after her passing. "Mum, you always told me to never give in and I never did," he said. "Your stolen generation story told by Kevin Rudd gave hope to an entire nation for change. "Rest now mum, you have more than earned your place in heaven." If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Katherine Times, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling your stories. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great area. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY?: Send letters to the editor or story tips to editor.kathtimes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/137147907/736181f2-bc3c-4634-b513-20d50fbbc146.jpg/r2_28_689_416_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg