NT Plant scientist recognised for leadership of women

Behind the NT's nearly half a billion dollar plant based agricultural industry are quiet achievers who are essential to the development and growth of the industry. Dr Anne Walters, is one of these people, her work is absolutely critical to the industry, the Territory economy and the lives of farmers across the Territory. Dr Walters is the NT's Chief Plant Health Officer in the Department of Industry, Tourism and Trade, the role is tasked with preventing the introduction of agricultural pests and diseases into the Territory. In addition, the role also must also quickly coordinate an effective response to pest detections and build the capacity of industry to address biosecurity issues. From 2018, Dr Walters played an instrumental role in the NT's response to citrus canker, an infectious disease that could have devastated the Australian citrus industry which is worth $200 million annually. After it was first detected in a Darwin garden, 15,00 host plants were inspected for the disease, 32 positive samples were identified and 6,192 potentially infected plants were destroyed. More news: The NT's response coordinated by Dr Walters employed 75 staff and a series of innovative communications campaigns were implemented to raise awareness on the threat of citrus canker. Information sessions were held in shopping centers, videos were produced in multiple languages and industry was closely engaged and supported. Upon detection of citrus canker in Darwin, all Territory citrus producers were barred from trading on national markets for fear of infecting interstate markets. Thanks to the work of Dr Walters and her team, Territory citrus farmers were able sell their produce on national markets within only seven weeks. This was a significant achievement for Territory farmers as it helped to minimize the financial impacts of the disease on our economy. In 2021, the disease was officially eradicated from the Territory however, Dr Walters and DITT continue to work hard to detect new threats and to manage existing pests such as Fall Armyworm and American Serpentine Leaf Miner. In her role, Dr Walters has worked tirelessly to inspire other women into leadership positions and to enter sciences. She is coordinator of the NT Women's Leadership Network and has recently won the 2022 Excellence in Women's Leadership Award. The award is testament to her work supporting industry and fostering the next generation of women in the industry. Congratulations to Dr Walters on the award and thank you for your work in safeguarding the industry from biosecurity threats. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Katherine Times, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling your stories. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great area. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY?: Send letters to the editor or story tips to editor.kathtimes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

