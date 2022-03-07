Casuarina Street Primary School recognised for dedication to tennis

news, local-news,

Katherine's Casuarina Street Primary School has received the 2021 Outstanding Tennis Program in Schools award for the second year in a row. The school's love of tennis has earned them the title from Tennis Australia again for their tennis program which involves all students from Transition to Year 6. Led by Health and Physical Education Teacher, Rodney Gregg, the school works with Tennis NT to deliver their HotShots tennis program, a skills-based program that introduces the students to the fundamentals of tennis in Transition, and continues to develop their skills as the students' progress through to Year 6. He said the program has been a huge success despite the lack of tennis courts within the school's grounds. More news: "Our school does not actually have dedicated tennis courts," Mr Gregg said. "We have 14 Hotshots mini tennis nets and lots of 'drop down' lines that can be used to outline the playing area." He said the program teaches students skills that reach beyond matches including building self-esteem, resilience and respect for their opposition, with tennis-mad students now participating in after-school and holiday programs at the Katherine Tennis Club. The students of Casuarina Street were also lucky enough to be visited on the ANZ Hot Shots Racquet Roadshow earlier this year, which included a speech from special guest and tennis great Casey Dellacqua.

