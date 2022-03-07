Come and try sports expo stallholders revealed

news, local-news,

The stallholders for this weekend's Come and Try Sports Expo, run by the Katherine Town Council, have been revealed. The expo is aimed at encouraging anyone - adults or kids - who want to play, volunteer, umpire or coach in a sports team to come along and see what's on offer. The event runs from 9am to 12pm on Saturday March 13 at the Y Katherine. This year's stallholders include: Food and drinks will be available from the Bawang Food Stand with prizes on offer for attendees who visit every stall.

