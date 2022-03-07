Come and try sports expo stallholders revealed
The stallholders for this weekend's Come and Try Sports Expo, run by the Katherine Town Council, have been revealed.
The expo is aimed at encouraging anyone - adults or kids - who want to play, volunteer, umpire or coach in a sports team to come along and see what's on offer.
The event runs from 9am to 12pm on Saturday March 13 at the Y Katherine.
This year's stallholders include:
- AFL NT
- Katherine Umpires Association
- Katherine Aquatic Centre
- Katherine Athletics Centre
- Big Rivers BMX Club
- Katherine Camels
- Katherine Football Club (Soccer)
- Katherine Games Fishing club
- Good Sports Program / Alcohol and Drug Foundation
- Hockey NT
- Katherine Indoor Sports Centre
- Katherine Motor Sport Club
- Katherine Multisports Club
- Katherine Netball Association
- NT Parks and Wildlife
- Katherine Physio
- Royal Life Saving Society (Australia) NT Branch
- Katherine Rugby League Club Inc.
- Katherine Scout Group
- Katherine Softball
- Katherine Tennis Club
- Katherine Town Council
- Katherine Town Council - Elected Members
- Katherine Volleyball Club
- The Y Katherine
Food and drinks will be available from the Bawang Food Stand with prizes on offer for attendees who visit every stall.
