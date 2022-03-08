Katherine has 135 active COVID-19 cases

coronavirus,

Katherine has under 150 active COVID-19 cases, as the Northern Territory records under 500 new daily infections. A NT Health spokesperson has confirmed Katherine has recorded 135 active cases as of 8pm March 6, which has seen an decrease of reported cases in the last week. This comes as the Northern Territory records another 437 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the state's total to 3015 active cases. There were 277 cases recorded in the Top End region, 54 in Central Australia, four in East Arnhem, 66 in the Big Rivers region, 18 in the Barkly region and 18 are under investigation. There are currently 45 patients in hospital, with 12 patients requiring oxygen. There is one patient in ICU. Public health measures To slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community and reduce the rate of transmission, the following public health measures are in place across the NT: COVID-19 vaccination It's important everyone aged 16 years and over has their booster dose. Three doses of the vaccine significantly reduces your risk of getting really sick from COVID-19 and will help to protect you against any future strains of the virus. You can have your booster, three months after your second dose. If you have had COVID-19, you can get vaccinated as soon as you have recovered. Protect your children against COVID-19 by getting them vaccinated. All children aged five years and over should get the COVID-19 vaccine. The COVID-19 vaccine is available at NT Health Vaccination Centres, participating GP clinics, respiratory clinics and Aboriginal health clinics. Book online or call the COVID-19 Hotline on 1800 490 484. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY?: Send letters to the editor or story tips to editor.kathtimes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

