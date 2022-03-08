5 - 11 year olds now eligible for second COVID-19 vaccine

coronavirus,

Territory children aged 5 - 11 years old are now eligible to receive their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. More than 13,500 paediatric vaccinations have been administered across the Territory so far, with over 55 per cent of children having received their first dose. This milestone follows the recommended eight week waiting period for children aged 5 - 11 years old. Minister for Health Natasha Fyles said the Territory had led the nation when it came to the COVID-19 vaccination rollout. "We've seen our youngest Territorians follow suit and set a great example in protecting themselves and their community," Minister Fyles said. "If your child received their first dose before school started, it's now time to ensure they receive their second before the end of term one. "I thank our dedicated health staff who have worked tirelessly to keep our littlest Territorians safe." READ MORE: NT Health have been administering paediatric vaccinations in NT Health Clinics, at schools and in remote communities. In addition, 88 per cent of Territorians aged 12 - 15 years old have received their first dose of the vaccine, while over 76 per cent have received their second. In remote NT clinics, 89 per cent of patients over the age of 5 have received their first vaccine, while 75 per cent have received their second. 42 per cent are boosted. Over 100,000 booster vaccinations have now been administered across the Territory. To book an appointment, please visit: https://coronavirus.nt.gov.au/stay-safe/booking-your-covid-19-vaccine.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/V98HfE2tBQbBkJnZeaDKMw/f2703464-efe3-4515-8708-0b4f81e3626b.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg