Police discharge firearm at man in Palmerston

Northern Territory Police have confirmed an officer shot their firearm at a man in Palmerston this morning. At about 9am Tuesday March 8, Northern Territory police attended a location in Palmerston where two police were confronted by an indigenous man armed with a weapon. Police called upon the man to drop the weapon and during the incident an officer discharged their firearm, injuring the man. The man has been taken to a Darwin hospital for ongoing treatment and surgery. The police officers involved were not physically injured in the incident. There is no further risk to the public from this incident. READ MORE: Northern Territory Police have declared a critical incident with Assistant Commissioner Michael White APM leading the investigation. "Part of our investigation will to be understand the full circumstances around the use of force that occurred on this occasion," Assistant Commissioner White said. "Certainly it's a force that police have to do, it's not something we want to do. We do not come to work everyday thinking we will injure someone or be involved in a shooting and at this time we are certainly making sure that all people involved in this are being provided the support that they need." A full investigative response has commenced to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. The welfare of the officers involved and the broader workforce is paramount and is being managed through People Branch. "As you can understand it is very early on in the investigation, a crime scene set up at the location, we are working with neighbours and other areas that may be impacted in the area," Assistant Commissioner White said. "There is a school in the area that we are working with the Department of Education to ensure that all young people in that school can leave safely today (Tuesday) and are not impact by the scene." The Northern Territory Police Association has been advised and will be kept updated throughout the investigative process. More information to come as investigations continue. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY?: Send letters to the editor or story tips to editor.kathtimes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

