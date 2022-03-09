International border opening set to reignite Australian tourism

This is branded content.
After two long years of staycations and streaming service binge-watching, the doors to international travel are finally unlocking and the world is our oyster once more.
Not only can we go overseas, but hordes of tourists will soon be returning to experience all the wonder Australia has to offer.
However, that begs the question, which part of Australia will they be wanting to see?
Perhaps some of Melbourne's artistic and cultural energy?
Or maybe Darwin's natural beauty and very literal warmth?
We've put together a comprehensive guide to some of the most interesting and iconic sights in some of Australia's best destinations.
Dreaming Of Darwin
Darwin is one of Australia's most beautiful gems.
Located in the Northern Territory, the sun-soaked capital has so much to offer, and, with many holiday packages to Darwin available, there's no excuse not to go exploring.
If you're looking for some quintessential Australian natural beauty, then look no further than Litchfield National Park.
The national park not only boasts breathtaking views, waterfalls, amazing little swimming holes and camping areas, it is all entirely free.
You can either choose to take a day trip to the wondrous location and spend it swimming and exploring, or you can set up camp and sleep under the stars surrounded by glorious nature.
Be prepared to be blown away by the sheer beauty of the Australian landscape.
If you're looking to be astonished by your surroundings, but in a temperature-controlled environment, the Museum and Art Gallery of the Northern Territory is the go-to destination.
This magnificent bite of culture showcases one-of-a-kind Aboriginal art, seasonal exhibitions and contemporary art from senior school students among its carefully curated spaces.
Visit one of their workshops or just bask in the artistic talent around you - you won't regret it.
If you're looking to travel slightly further afield for some true rest and relaxation then consider the Tiwi Islands.
This stunning area is renowned for its fishing and natural beauty, with about 90 per cent of its residents of Aboriginal descent.
Cultural tours will help you explore the islands' long and important history.
Voyage To Victoria
Melbourne has long been known for its cultural capital and fashion-forward residents.
With parallels drawn between itself and Europe, it's no surprise that it's so popular with overseas travellers.
However, there is more to Victoria than simply Melbourne.
If you're willing to drive a little further, once you're an hour out of the city you'll hit the Mornington Peninsula.
The Peninsula boasts a number of extraordinary wineries.
Hop over to Point Leo Estate for a mix of culture and cuisine.
Enjoy their exquisite menu paired with incredible Australian wines for every palate, and then mosey on down to their sculpture garden and take in the best of modern art.
This is the perfect anniversary activity for those looking to spoil their loved ones.
Back in Melbourne, there's much to experience.
Even on a lazy Sunday morning, the city is still bustling with things to do.
Wander over to the Queen Victoria Market located in the heart of Melbourne's CBD, and take in the fresh produce and quirky knick-knacks that are sold.
Melbourne's ever-present cafe culture lives here too, with coffee shops popping up inside and around the market, really showing tourists that Melbourne's coffee truly is the best.
Finally, if you're looking to soak up the culture that the city likes to boast, head over to the National Gallery Of Victoria.
The NGV is an imposing building surrounded by fountains, but once you enter you are almost immediately embraced by beautiful and unique art and installations.
With an ever-changing rotation of displays, you'll never be bored.
Bonus points if you stroll through the beautiful Royal Botanic Gardens first, for a true taste of what Melbourne has to offer.
Say Hello To Sydney
Sydney is perhaps the most well-known Australian destination internationally, and for good reason.
The harbour city boasts some of the most beautiful architecture that our country has to offer. And, with glorious weather, you'll never want to leave.
It's hard to think of Sydney without first envisioning the Opera House, an incredibly unique hub of art and culture, perched on the edge of a vibrant aquatic playground,
It's the perfect balance to Sydney's glamorous and imposing presence.
If you're looking to travel slightly outside the crowds to somewhere a little quieter and secluded, a long weekend to the Blue Mountains is a must.
The mountains are 470 million years old, making them older than the famed Grand Canyon in the US.
This area is teeming with wildlife and amazing geological formations with one of the most popular attractions the Three Sisters.
A little closer to the city centre is the Bondi Icebergs.
This swimming club is where many Instagram photos have been taken with the stunning blue pools overlooking the incredible waters of the iconic Bondi Beach.
After, pop into the famed Icebergs restaurant for a G&T and some world-class seafood.
No matter where you choose to go in Australia, you're likely to be met with incredible beauty and kind people.
Each state boasts a wide array of cultures, exotic flora and fauna and must-see sights, so, grab your passport and get going.