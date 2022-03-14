news, local-news,

One of the biggest Northern Territory events since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic is set to be held at the Darwin Convention Centre later this month, when the Northern Territory Cattlemen's Association hosts its annual conference and gala dinner. With more than 700 tickets sold for the March 25-26 event, this year's conference is the biggest in the organisation's history. "In its 37th years as one of the premier agricultural conference in Australia, the two-day event is breaking all records," NTCA Chief Executive Officer Will Evans said. OTHER NEWS: "We're completely at capacity for the conference, which aims to challenge the pastoral industry to consider and discuss the emerging issues and building resilience in current and future generations of producers. "The NTCA Conference is the highlight of the North Australian events calendar, delivering unprecedented access to world class domestic and international experts who speak about critical issues relevant to today's industry, and the industry of the future." Mr Evans said a variety of highly qualified keynote speakers as well as topic-specific panelists including supply chain and industry experts from across the globe would inspire and stimulate conversations and ideas about the past, present and future directions of the NT pastoral industry. This year's program will be dominated by three overarching topics: Panelists and speakers will include Outback Wrangler Matt Wright, Deputy Chief Health Officer Dr Pain, Australian of the Year Shanna Whan, Global Animal Protein Strategist Justin Sherrard, speakers for the Royal Flying Doctor Service of Australia, Dolly's Dream Founders Kate and Tick Everett, and a variety of pastoral and live export experts. The annual gala dinner, which will be held on the evening of March 25 at the Darwin Convention Centre, will see Australian icon Shane Jacobson take to the stage to provide entertainment to more than 700 dinner guests. "Two years ago, due to Covid-19 the NTCA conference had to be cancelled at short notice two weeks prior to the event," Mr Evans said. "Last year, our conference exceeded all expectations as the first cab off the rank in the new-normal Territory events calendar, selling out the Alice Springs Convention Centre. This year we are breaking all records, with all available tickets sold more than a month out from the event, making the 2022 NTCA Conference one of the best-attended and most anticipated conferences on the national calendar."

