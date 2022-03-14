news, local-news,

The Territory Labor Government has announced a new scheme to reduce rental stress for key workers in the Territory, including Katherine. To connect eligible key workers with affordable rental housing in the private market the Territory Government is providing a $3 million grant to Venture Housing Company to establish and administer a new private rental subsidy scheme called 'Rent Choice'. Rent Choice is form of rental assistance which has been specifically designed to meet the affordable housing requirements of key workers essential to the growth and development of the Northern Territory's economy. Under Rent Choice, eligible Key Workers can source their own private rental housing and receive a maximum rental subsidy of $12,000 for up to twelve months, depending upon their income, household size and rental location. Eligible key workers will be able to access the Scheme in Greater Darwin, Palmerston, Katherine, Tennant Creek and Alice Springs, and include occupations in priority industries such as: Supporting key workers with affordable housing benefits all Territorians by: The Scheme is part of a number of NT Government initiatives to increase affordable housing including the construction of additional affordable housing units in Katherine and Palmerston. READ MORE: Minister for Territory Families and Urban Housing Kate Worden said key workers and their skills were essential to the economic and social development of the NT. "The rental subsidy will assist our low to medium income owners be able to afford a rental property of their own, which means they can continue working and sending their children to school, without having to worry about needing to move again," Minister Worden said. "Securing affordable homes that are ready to go will benefit our economy, by attracting more workers to help industry grow and keep business ticking over and unlocking." Minister for Jobs and Training Paul Kirby said they're supporting industry who were struggling to find staff. "We have listened to local industry and business, and we know they're struggling to find workers," Minister Kirby said. "That's why we're doing everything we can to help Territory businesses find staff now, including this new subsidy scheme and our recently announced $12.8 million workforce boost. Venture Housing Company CEO Karen Walsh said Rent Choice was born out of the need to keep the Territory affordable for all Territorians; but especially for key workers - the lifeblood of our community, businesses and economy. "Thriving communities depend on viable businesses and key workers. Funded initiatives like this aim to ensure that access to affordable rental housing is not a barrier to businesses attracting key workers," Ms Walsh said. "Venture is committed to delivering social and economic outcomes - and safe, secure, affordable housing is critical to making this happen. We believe that this much needed investment from the Government will have a really big impact and make a difference in people's lives." For a full list of the key worker occupations and the eligibility criteria to apply for the scheme, please visit venturehousing.org.au Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY?: Send letters to the editor or story tips to editor.kathtimes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/V98HfE2tBQbBkJnZeaDKMw/a4c4c1cd-193d-46b2-91f7-3f91c5896867.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg