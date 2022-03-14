Katherine has recorded 62 COVID-19 cases

coronavirus,

Katherine has recorded under 100 active COVID-19 cases, as the Northern Territory records under 200 new daily infections. A NT Health spokesperson has confirmed Katherine has recorded 62 active cases as of 8pm March 13, which has seen reported cases halved in the last week. This comes as the Northern Territory records another 198 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the state's total to 1776 active cases. There were 124 cases recorded in the Top End region, 22 in Central Australia, five in East Arnhem, 16 in the Big Rivers region and 31 are under investigation. There are currently 26 patients in hospital, with seven patients requiring oxygen. There is two patient in ICU. READ MORE: NT Health spokesperson encouraged Territorians using Rapid Antigen Tests to report positive results. "It is a legal requirement for people in the Northern Territory who test positive using a Rapid Antigen Test to declare this result and register for COVID CareNT using the online registration form before 8pm that day," the spokesperson said. "People who live in a remote area or need assistance with translations or online registrations can call the COVID-19 Hotline on 1800 490 484." Public health measures To slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community and reduce the rate of transmission, the following public health measures are in place across the NT: COVID-19 vaccination It's important everyone aged 16 years and over has their booster dose. Three doses of the vaccine significantly reduces your risk of getting really sick from COVID-19 and will help to protect you against any future strains of the virus. You can have your booster, three months after your second dose. If you have had COVID-19, you can get vaccinated as soon as you have recovered. Protect your children against COVID-19 by getting them vaccinated. All children aged five years and over should get the COVID-19 vaccine. The COVID-19 vaccine is available at NT Health Vaccination Centres, participating GP clinics, respiratory clinics and Aboriginal health clinics. Book online or call the COVID-19 Hotline on 1800 490 484. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY?: Send letters to the editor or story tips to editor.kathtimes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/V98HfE2tBQbBkJnZeaDKMw/ea97017e-5e26-49f7-8367-bc7a48599084.jpg/r2_0_1197_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg