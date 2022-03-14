Severe thunderstorm warning issues for Katherine and surrounds

news, local-news,

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Katherine and surrounding areas. According to the Bureau of Meteorology, a "hot and unstable airmass" if producing thunderstorms for parts of the Daly, Arnhem, Carpentaria and Lasseter districts. Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds in the warning area over the next several hours, the BOM says. More news: Areas which may be impacted include; Yulara and Kaltukatjara in the south and Nauiyu, Katherine, Larrimah, Mataranka, Pine Creek and Ngukurr in the north. The Northern Territory Emergency Service advises that people should: For emergency help in floods, storms and cyclones, contact the NTES on 132 500. The next warning from the BOM is due to be issued by 7:10 pm.

