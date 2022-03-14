Severe thunderstorm warning issues for Katherine and surrounds
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Katherine and surrounding areas.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, a "hot and unstable airmass" if producing thunderstorms for parts of the Daly, Arnhem, Carpentaria and Lasseter districts.
Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds in the warning area over the next several hours, the BOM says.
More news:
Areas which may be impacted include; Yulara and Kaltukatjara in the south and Nauiyu, Katherine, Larrimah, Mataranka, Pine Creek and Ngukurr in the north.
The Northern Territory Emergency Service advises that people should:
- secure loose outside objects
- ensure pets and animals are safe
- avoid remaining in the open when storms threaten
- pull over if it is raining heavily and you cannot see, park with your hazard lights on until the rain clears
- avoid driving into water of unknown depth and current
For emergency help in floods, storms and cyclones, contact the NTES on 132 500.
The next warning from the BOM is due to be issued by 7:10 pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
- Bookmark katherinetimes.com.au
- Subscribe to Katherine Times here
- Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters
- Follow us on Twitter: @KatherineTimes
- Follow us on Instagram @katherinetimes
- Follow us on Google News
- Contact us at editor.kathtimes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY?: Send letters to the editor or story tips to editor.kathtimes@austcommunitymedia.com.au