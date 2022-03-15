New junior doctors commence training in Katherine

news, local-news,

Territory hospitals have welcomed almost 350 new junior doctors, nurses and midwives this year as part of a range of NT Health training programs. 69 graduate doctors and 185 Resident Medical Officers have commenced working in hospitals in Darwin, Palmerston, Alice Springs, Katherine, Tennant Creek and Nhulunbuy. The doctors have relocated from across the country to commence their roles in the Territory. 93 graduate nurses and midwives have commenced roles in Territory hospitals this year, with the start date for the next intake of graduate nurses and midwives at Royal Darwin and Palmerston Hospital being brought forward to help meet current needs during COVID-19. In addition, 46 Assistants in Nursing and Midwifery (AINM) are also commencing at NT Health Hospitals. An AINM is a second or third year student nurse or midwife employed as a healthcare worker who assists and supports registered nurses and/or midwives to deliver a high standard of patient care through delegated activities. READ MORE: A variety of career pathways are offered to junior doctors in NT Health hospitals, which offer Resident Medical Officer rotations in a range of areas, including anaesthetics, ICU, general medicine, renal medicine, cardiology, haematology, oncology, infectious diseases, paediatrics, general surgery, emergency medicine and more. In addition, junior doctors can also complete post graduate qualifications within NT Hospitals to support their chosen career path. NT Health Hospitals provide an outstanding junior doctor training program delivered by an award-winning team of clinicians. The program reflects the unique elements of working in regional and remote locations and includes orientations, professional development sessions, simulations, and on-site training. Last year, 244 junior doctors were employed at NT Health hospitals, while 161 nursing and midwifery graduates commenced in 2021. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY?: Send letters to the editor or story tips to editor.kathtimes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/V98HfE2tBQbBkJnZeaDKMw/0b303efe-9f89-4562-bea1-5138109ad3d4.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg