Your chance to sign up to Katherine's Youth Concert ends on Sunday, March 20. If you've ever craved the limelight and wanted to wow your peers, this is your chance. Don't be shy, the youth concert provides a supportive environment and having a go is all part of the fun. Whether you want to try singing, dancing, perform poetry, rap or comedy, and you're aged 10 to 25 years, get up and have a go. Visit the Katherine Town Council website, under What's On in the Community Services tab. The youth concert will be held in Town Square from sunset on April 11 (about 6.30pm), with an MC, plenty of seating, and free donuts and sausages. The Duck Ross Memorial Game of rugby union will be held on April 2 at the Town Oval, with a 5.30pm kick-off. The game will be played using over 35s rules, so come along and enjoy the spectacle. Bring a chair and and esky (it's BYO), but there will be a barbecue after the game at the ground. If you have a camera and like to snap away all day, why not enter the Green Snaps photography competition? Theme of the competition is wildflowers of the NT. Entry forms are available from the Katherine library, Katherine Exposure Photographics and EE Muir and Sons. For more information contact katherinegreensnaps@outlook.com. Entries close on March 26. To celebrate 2022 International Women's Day, there will be two unique exhibitions this month. We Are Strong Women (Ngagurr awa falmi, lurrity napa ngannim) features new works from Merrepen Arts in Nauiyu, Daly River, while Women of Kath-ryne is a creative visual arts project by and about women from the community. From Thursday, March 10. Godinymayin Yijard Rivers Arts and Culture Centre. This Zoom webinar hosted by Smiling Mind facilitators Mary and Catherine will teach participants techniques for building resilience and wellbeing in children, and to learn why this is important for life-long positive mental health. Targeted at parents and carers living in the Big Rivers and Katherine Region with primary school aged children. Tuesday, March 29. 7.30pm. Visit us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_nLjtiFoDQBenulBnflmp8A to register The Katherine Seniors Expo 2022 will feature entertainment, relevant exhibitors and light morning tea. This free event is being put on by COTA Northern Territory. Thursday, March 31. 10am to 2pm. YMCA Henry Scott Recreation Centre roller rink. For more information visit www.cotant.org.au. It's back for 2022, so junkateers it's time to start your sculpture or fashion and have a shot at the prize money in Katherine Regional Arts' Junk Festival. The sustainable festival promotes ways to save the planet by reusing what we have and buying less. There will be sculptures, fashion, live music, performance and food available on the day. All sculptures must be delivered to Lindsay St on May 29 between 9am and 5pm. Junk fashion and hats will be worn on the day. June 4, Lindsay St complex, Katherine. For more information call 08 89710928. The exhibition Tiwi Heroes: World War Two Encounters presented by Library and Archives NT reveals and celebrates the extraordinary contribution made by Tiwi people to the defence of Australia during World War Two. 4 Bennett St, Darwin. Looking for something a bit different to do with the kids? Head along to the Kumbidgee Restaurant and help them feed their fish at 5.30pm, Wednesday to Sunday. 595 Gorge Rd, Katherine Parrtjima - A Festival in Light will feature a raft of high profile performers this Easter as part of a program that shines with exciting opportunities for all. The theme this year is Sky Country, which focuses on our place in the universe and the relationship Aboriginal Australians have with the skies above. April 8 to 17. Alice Springs (Mparntwe). Free. For program details and to book a free spot at any of the film screenings, visit www.parrtjima.com.au

